"We suspect FY25 earnings may not be as robust as consensus (including us) expects as the US recession gets pushed back into 2024. While we have cut EPS estimates across FY25-FY26 on lower revenue, for FY24 that has been because of both lower revenue and margin. While we have hope in Mohit Joshi, a sustainable turnaround on both revenue growth and margins will require some heavy lifting. This hope is the reason why we have not cut our FY25-FY26 margin estimates," Nirmal Bang said.