One tech stock unbothered by markets frenzy selling, rises 7%. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:50 PM IST
- The reason why Tech Mahindra could not face the heat from the panic selling due to the US banks failure saga, was that the company roped in Mohit Joshi as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Pune-based technology company, Tech Mahindra escaped bears on Monday emerging as the sole gainer on the benchmark Sensex. Today, the broader markets were taking a massive beating as investors held a panic selling after three banks' failure in the US which jolted global cues rapidly. But Tech Mahindra was unbothered!
