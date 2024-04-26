Tech Mahindra share price skyrockets 10% after Q4 results. Should you buy on the rise? Here's what experts say
Tech Mahindra surged 10% in intraday trading to ₹1309/share despite lackluster financial results for Q4 FY24 and FY24. The company aims for ambitious objectives by FY27, but brokerage firms like Nuvama, Centrum, and Systematix maintain 'Reduce' or 'Sell' ratings due to near-term challenges.
Despite weak financial results, Tech Mahindra, India's fifth-largest IT company by market capitalisation, saw a remarkable 10% surge in today's intraday trading, reaching ₹1,309 per share. The market's positive response underscores confidence in the company's ambitious plans for the future.
