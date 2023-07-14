Tech Mahindra share price touches new 52-week high, rises over 4%; here's why2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Tech Mahindra shares hit a new 52-week high, rising over 4%, and are expected to perform strongly in the near term due to a breakout and positive price traction. The company's unique product mix and valuation discount have contributed to its rally.
Tech Mahindra share price touched new 52-week high and rose over 4% on Friday's trading session. The stock was Nifty 50 index's top contributor. According to technical analysts, the stock has already given a multi-month breakout and today there is a strong price traction.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×