"Moreover, Tech Mahindra currently trades at a favourable FY25 P/E of 17.5X, which represents a 23% discount compared to TCS (with a FY25 P/E ratio of 22.6X) and a 7% discount compared to Infosys (with a FY25 P/E ratio of 18.8X). While industry giants like TCS and Infosys may face challenges in generating new deals due to the weakened US and European markets, Tech Mahindra is well-positioned to experience an upswing in deal flow due to its exposure to the thriving telecom sector. This potential improvement in deal flow could help bridge the valuation gap between Tech Mahindra and its competitors," added Bolinjkar.