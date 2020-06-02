Shares of Tech Mahindra were up +0.64% at 14:33 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Tech Mahindra shares traded +0.64% higher at ₹546.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹52,791.83 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.34% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 0.39%, HCLTECH rose 0.9%, and LTI rose 1.06%.

At day's high, Tech Mahindra shares rose as much as 1.0% to ₹548.45, after opening at ₹547.90. Tech Mahindra shares had closed at ₹543.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹538.60 to ₹548.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Tech Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹845.7 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹470.25 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Tech Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹490.10 to ₹554.65 while in the last week, between ₹512.10 to ₹554.65. 0.68 Lakh shares of Tech Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tech Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹7571.9 crore and profits of ₹1391.8 crore.

