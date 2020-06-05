Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tech Mahindra share price up 1.03% at 09:36 today

Shares of Tech Mahindra were up +1.03% at 09:36 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Tech Mahindra shares traded +1.03% higher at 588.45, giving it a market capitalization of 56,849.40 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.89% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 1.86%, HCLTECH rose 0.1%, and LTI rose 0.27%.

At day's high, Tech Mahindra shares rose as much as 1.67% to 592.15, after opening at 589.00. Tech Mahindra shares had closed at 582.45 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 585.00 to 592.15 on BSE.

On BSE, Tech Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of 845.7 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of 470.25 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Tech Mahindra shares have traded in a range of 490.10 to 592.15 while in the last week, between 535.00 to 592.15. 0.17 Lakh shares of Tech Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tech Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of 7571.9 crore and profits of 1391.8 crore.

