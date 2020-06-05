Shares of Tech Mahindra were up +1.03% at 09:36 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Tech Mahindra shares traded +1.03% higher at ₹588.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹56,849.40 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.89% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 1.86%, HCLTECH rose 0.1%, and LTI rose 0.27%.

At day's high, Tech Mahindra shares rose as much as 1.67% to ₹592.15, after opening at ₹589.00. Tech Mahindra shares had closed at ₹582.45 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹585.00 to ₹592.15 on BSE.

On BSE, Tech Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹845.7 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹470.25 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Tech Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹490.10 to ₹592.15 while in the last week, between ₹535.00 to ₹592.15. 0.17 Lakh shares of Tech Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tech Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹7571.9 crore and profits of ₹1391.8 crore.

