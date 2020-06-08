Shares of Tech Mahindra were up +3.28% at 10:32 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Tech Mahindra shares traded +3.28% higher at ₹599.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹57,868.62 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.57% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.8%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.46%, HCLTECH rose 0.95%, and LTI rose 0.71%.

At day's high, Tech Mahindra shares rose as much as 3.37% to ₹599.50, after opening at ₹580.35. Tech Mahindra shares had closed at ₹579.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹580.35 to ₹599.50 on BSE.

On BSE, Tech Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹845.7 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹470.25 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Tech Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹490.10 to ₹599.50 while in the last week, between ₹535.00 to ₹599.50. 0.35 Lakh shares of Tech Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tech Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹7571.9 crore and profits of ₹1391.8 crore.

