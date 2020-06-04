Shares of Tech Mahindra were up +2.73% at 09:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Tech Mahindra shares traded +2.73% higher at ₹568.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹54,873.75 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.14% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.26%, HCLTECH rose 1.16%, and LTI rose 0.29%.

At day's high, Tech Mahindra shares rose as much as 3.05% to ₹569.75, after opening at ₹555.00. Tech Mahindra shares had closed at ₹552.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹555.00 to ₹569.75 on BSE.

On BSE, Tech Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹845.7 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹470.25 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Tech Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹490.10 to ₹569.75 while in the last week, between ₹525.00 to ₹569.75. 0.31 Lakh shares of Tech Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tech Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹7571.9 crore and profits of ₹1391.8 crore.

