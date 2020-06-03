Shares of Tech Mahindra were up +2.76% at 10:32 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Tech Mahindra shares traded +2.76% higher at ₹562.65, giving it a market capitalization of ₹54,356.89 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.07% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.4%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 0.59%, HCLTECH rose 0.66%, and LTI rose 0.81%.

At day's high, Tech Mahindra shares rose as much as 3.17% to ₹564.90, after opening at ₹550.10. Tech Mahindra shares had closed at ₹547.55 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹550.10 to ₹564.90 on BSE.

On BSE, Tech Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹845.7 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹470.25 on Mar 23, 2020. In the past one month, Tech Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹490.10 to ₹564.90 while in the last week, between ₹517.50 to ₹564.90. 0.42 Lakh shares of Tech Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Tech Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹7571.9 crore and profits of ₹1391.8 crore.

