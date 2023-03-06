As Tech Mahindra bets big on organic growth via large deals, key triggers that could drive the IT stock1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:39 PM IST
- The announcement about leadership change and higher certainty on margin trajectory can be positive catalysts, say analysts on Tech Mahindra shares
At its Investor Day, Tech Mahindra highlighted its plans of focusing on driving organic growth through large deals, account expansion, focus on P&P and co-creating industry-specific solutions, as per analysts.
