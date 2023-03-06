“There’s an apparent continuity in organic growth focus (vs. acquisition playbook earlier) with less than three quarters remaining for CEO transition. In any case, drivers such as organic growth focus, synergy extraction from earlier acquisitions and delivery optimisation. Maintain ADD on Tech Mah, with a TP of INR 1,140, supported by a 17% EPS CAGR over FY23-25E and ~5% FCF & payout yield. It is trading at 15.8x FY24E, which is in line with the 5Y/10Y averages but at a discount of 28% to the IT index. The announcement about leadership change and higher certainty on margin trajectory can be positive catalysts," said HDFC Securities.