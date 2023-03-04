Macro uncertainties may weigh in the near term of IT services company Tech Mahindra, however, Emkay Global is confident on the company's medium-term growth prospects. The brokerage has a 'buy' call on Tech Mahindra shares for a target price of ₹1,270 apiece, implying upside potential of about 17 per cent in the stock.

“While management anticipates near-term weakness in revenue growth, it is optimistic about its medium-term growth outlook, driven by 5G, cloud, engineering, sustainability, and Industry 4.0," the financial services company said in its report.

Let's take a look at what brokerages have to say:

Emkay Global

- TechM gave further insights into its NXT.NOW growth strategy, focusing on connectivity, experience, cloud, engineering, and sustainability through differentiated offerings.

- The company also highlighted the progress made on large deals, client mining, and alliances to accelerate revenue growth while driving delivery excellence to steer margin expansion.

- The company expects the leadership transition to be smooth as it is a planned succession and executed diligently with a reasonable time period to transition to the new leader and the growth strategy laid out is unlikely to change.

- Management unveiled its plan to focus on building a products and platform business and scaling up the co-creating business.

- The products and platform business is currently at $450 million run rate and has the potential to scale to $1 billion in the next three years.

- Roll forward our target price to Mar-25E EPS and maintain ‘Buy’ with a TP of Rs1,270 (earlier 1,220) at 16x its Mar-25E EPS, considering the anticipated improvement in the margin trajectory, better capital allocation, and reasonable valuation.

ICICI direct

- ICICI direct has buy call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of ₹1127 and a buying range between ₹1,110-1,112. The current market price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1109.7.

- The time period mentioned by the analyst is Intra Day when Tech Mahindra price can reach defined target.

- The brokerage recommended to keep stop loss at ₹1099.80.

