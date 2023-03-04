Tech Mahindra shares: Near-term weakness but medium-term growth outlook positive, says analyst1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM IST
- The brokerage has a 'buy' call on Tech Mahindra shares for a target price of ₹1,270 apiece, implying upside potential of about 17 per cent in the stock
Macro uncertainties may weigh in the near term of IT services company Tech Mahindra, however, Emkay Global is confident on the company's medium-term growth prospects. The brokerage has a 'buy' call on Tech Mahindra shares for a target price of ₹1,270 apiece, implying upside potential of about 17 per cent in the stock.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×