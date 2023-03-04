Macro uncertainties may weigh in the near term of IT services company Tech Mahindra, however, Emkay Global is confident on the company's medium-term growth prospects. The brokerage has a 'buy' call on Tech Mahindra shares for a target price of ₹1,270 apiece, implying upside potential of about 17 per cent in the stock.

