Tech Mahindra shares rally nearly 10% on new CEO appointment. Buy/hold?1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:34 AM IST
- Tech Mahindra share price rallied nearly 10% to ₹1,164 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals
Shares of Tech Mahindra rallied nearly 10% to ₹1,164 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early trading session after the company announced the appointment of Mohit Joshi as the new MD & CEO as CP Gurnani, retires on December 19, 2023.
