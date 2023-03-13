Tech Mahindra shares rally nearly 10% on new CEO appointment. Buy/hold?

"The appointment of Mr Mohit Joshi clearly signals a change in strategy for TechM given his non-telecom background. That said, we believe the new CEO would need to do lot of work to turn around TechM’s operations. Accordingly, in the meantime, TechM might underperform peers. We expect the stock to underperform (relatively) over near to medium term. TechM’s inexpensive valuation and high dividend yield limit the downside potential though," said brokerage Nuvama which has maintained ‘HOLD’ rating on the IT stock with a target price of ₹1,090 apiece.

