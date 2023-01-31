Tech Mahindra shares: Should you buy the IT stock post Q3 results?2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:45 AM IST
- Tech Mahindra Q3 results were in line, with growth driven by communications and BPO, as per analysts
IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday posted a 5% decline in the consolidated profit after tax at ₹1,297 crore in the December 2022 quarter as compared to ₹1,378 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a nearly 20% growth in total income to ₹13,735 crore as against ₹11,451 crore in the year-ago period.
