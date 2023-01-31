Tech Mahindra shares: Should you buy the IT stock post Q3 results?

“Tech Mahindra 3Q results were in line, with growth driven by communications and BPO. Company outlook matches with our sector stance of macro impact on demand, pullback in smaller deal flow, top clientele moderation and softness in BFSI/Hitech. We see possibility of similar cost aggression as seen in past instances of margin fall-off in FY17/FY20, where margins recovered through employee cuts/low or no wage hikes," said Ambit Capital.