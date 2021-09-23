Tech Mahindra (TECHM), part of the Mahindra group, is one of India’s top-5 information technology (IT) services companies. Edelweiss expects Tech Mahindra to deliver 13% revenue CAGR over FY21-23E. Improved execution engine for managing costs, targeting large deals, talent management, and cash conversion should help margins and further reduce finance cost, resulting in 17% PAT CAGR over the same period.

Digitalization driven strong demand should sustain the company's Enterprise segment’s (ES) strong growth, the brokerage firm said in a note. While Communications segment (CS) was a laggard, 5G deals momentum is picking up. This should enable quicker growth recovery in CS.

Further, Tech Mahindra's R&D lab (Makers Lab) along with partners has applied for Covid-19 drug patent, which will undergo trials and development process over the next around 1.5 years. If successful, earnings upside may flow in from FY24E, it said. The brokerage has recommended a ‘Tactical Buy’ with a target price of ₹1,670 per share.

“Tech Mahindra strategy is built around services/offerings. This enables platform-driven cloudification for digital transformation, which is now paying off," Edelweiss said in a note. It expects improved execution engine for targeting large deals, managing costs, and receivables should garner 17% net profit CAGR over the same period.

“Enterprise segment (ES) is TECHM’s main growth driver, delivering 9.7% revenue CAGR over FY16-21 (growth comparable with peers Infosys and TCS). Over the same period, Telecom (part of Communications segment, CS) revenue CAGR declined to 0.7%. However, we believe CS will increasingly come into play as 5G matures," the note further stated.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

