Tech Mahindra to consider proposal for interim dividend on 25 October
IT firm, Tech Mahindra is planning to consider proposal for its interim dividend for the financial year FY23-24 on October 25, the company said in its stock filing. The board of directors will meet to announce the financial results for the September quarter.
