Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Tech Mahindra to consider proposal for interim dividend on 25 October

Tech Mahindra to consider proposal for interim dividend on 25 October

Livemint

1.Tech Mahindra Q2 results: Firm to consider proposal of interim dividend for the year FY 24

Tech Mahindra will announce its Q2FY 24 result on 25 October,

IT firm, Tech Mahindra is planning to consider proposal for its interim dividend for the financial year FY23-24 on October 25, the company said in its stock filing. The board of directors will meet to announce the financial results for the September quarter.

The company shares closed 1.29% lower at 1170.70 per share on BSE on Thursday. “We would like to inform that the Board of Directors will also consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24, at its meeting scheduled on 24th October & 25th October, 2023," said the company in its stock filing.

Company's share value improved by 7.29% YTD and by 11.03 per cent in a year. Earlier, the company had declared a final dividend of Rs.32.0000 per share on 27 April, 2023. In previous quarter, Tech Mahindra witnessed a 38 per cent decljne in its consolidated net profit at 692.5 crore against 1,131 crore in Q1FY23. During the June quarter, the company reported weak performance in its key segments.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at 13,159 crore in the June quarter of current financial year. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the June quarter fell 28.8 per cent year-on-year to 1,338 crore. Its earnings per share (EPS) was reported at 7.82. EBITDA stood at 1,880 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Tech Mahindra saw a decline in its performance in segments like communications, media and entertainment (CME) and banking, financial services and insurance. In this segment, its revenue dropped eight per cent year-on-year. Its revenue from banking segment declined by 5.4 per cent from the previous-year period.

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 05:12 PM IST
