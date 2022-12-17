Tech Mahindra to SRF: Sanjiv Bhasin recommends these stocks to buy next week2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 09:21 AM IST
- Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities has recommended short term cash segment traders to look at Mahindra CIE Automotive shares
Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week: Following weak global cues post-hawkish US Fed commentary, Indian stocks finished in red territory on second straight session on Friday. IT sector continued to face selling pressure as Nasdaq keeps getting sold off. Realty stocks came under selling pressure as rising rates could dampen demand for properties. Among key benchmark indices, Nifty 50 index lost 145 points and closed at 18,269 levels whereas BSE Sensex dipped 461 points and closed at 61,337 levels. Bank Nifty index went off 278 points and finished at 43,219 mark.
