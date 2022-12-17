Tech Mahindra to SRF: Sanjiv Bhasin recommends these stocks to buy next week

Sanjiv Bhasin's stock picks for next week Asked about his stock picks for next week, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities said that short term traders can buy Mahindra CIE Automotive while future traders can look at Tech Mahindra December future and SRF December future. Sanjiv Bhasin stock market strategy On market outlook for this week, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities said, "Nifty is likely to find support at around 18,300 while 18,800 is likely to act as resistance. Bank Nifty is likely to find support at around 43,000 whereas 43950 is likely to act as resistance on the upside."