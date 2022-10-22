Tech Mahindra which paid 900% dividend in FY22 may surprise investors on 1st Nov

IT major, Tech Mahindra will be considering an interim dividend for FY23 on November 1. Along with the dividend proposal, the company's board will also consider and approve the financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The tech giant is known for giving hefty dividends in the past few years. In FY22 alone, Tech Mahindra paid a whopping 900% dividend to its shareholders.

