Tech Mahindra, Wipro Q4 earnings: Should investors buy/sell these IT stocks?3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:34 PM IST
- Stock prices of Tech Mahindra and Wipro will react to the Q4 earnings on Friday. Apart from results, other key factors to dictate these IT stocks performance would be Wipro's ₹12,000 crore buyback announcement and Tech Mahindra's final dividend for FY23.
Two tech giants Tech Mahindra and Wipro have announced their fourth quarter earnings for FY23. Although Wipro's top-line YoY growth was in line with estimates, however, the FY24 guidance is below expectations. Wipro's net profit was broadly subdued in the quarter. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra posted a weak quarter with double-digit decline PAT on rising expenses and reduction in clients spending. Both the companies stock will be in focus on Friday after the Q4 numbers.
