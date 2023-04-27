Tech Mahindra, Wipro Q4 earnings: Should investors buy/sell these IT stocks?

In the case of the stock price, the Reliance Securities expert said, "TechM reported a subdued performance. Margins were below our estimates. However, subdued performance in technology and Retail verticals and key geography of America is concern. We expect margin pressure to build up over near term amid slowdown in America region. Though we expect an uptrend in technology spending to continue but industry will record single digit revenue growth, due to global slowdown and deferment on technology spending by few telecom players in US. We believe that higher exposure to Europe and CME vertical would pause a challenge for company ahead. Therefore, at present we have SELL rating on TechM."