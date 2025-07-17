Tech Mahindra's share price falls over 2% after Q1 results; should you buy, sell, or hold the IT stock?

Tech Mahindra's share price declined over 2 per cent in morning trade on the NSE on Thursday, July 17, a day after the IT firm reported its June quarter (Q1FY26) results. Tech Mahindra share price opened at ₹1,583.40 against its previous close of ₹1,607.90 and dropped 2.21 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,572.30. The IT stock traded 1.40 per cent down at ₹1,585.40 around 9:50 AM. The Nifty 50 was 0.08 per cent down at 25,191 at that time.

Tech Mahindra's share price has been under pressure in July, falling nearly 6 per cent, and looking set to snap its three-month winning streak.

Year-to-date, Tech Mahindra stock has fallen nearly 7 per cent compared to a 13 per cent fall in the Nifty IT index and a 6 per cent gain in equity benchmark Nifty 50.

Tech Mahindra Q1 results Tech Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q1FY26 consolidated profit to ₹1,140.6 crore, compared to ₹851.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 2.7 per cent YoY to ₹13,351.2 crore from ₹13,005.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. EBIT jumped 34 per cent YoY to ₹1,477 crore.

