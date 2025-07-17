Tech Mahindra's share price falls over 2% after Q1 results; should you buy, sell, or hold the IT stock?

Tech Mahindra's share price declined over 2 per cent in morning trade on the NSE on Thursday, July 17, a day after the IT firm reported its June quarter (Q1FY26) results. Tech Mahindra share price opened at ₹1,583.40 against its previous close of ₹1,607.90 and dropped 2.21 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,572.30. The IT stock traded 1.40 per cent down at ₹1,585.40 around 9:50 AM. The Nifty 50 was 0.08 per cent down at 25,191 at that time.
Tech Mahindra's share price has been under pressure in July, falling nearly 6 per cent, and looking set to snap its three-month winning streak.
Year-to-date, Tech Mahindra stock has fallen nearly 7 per cent compared to a 13 per cent fall in the Nifty IT index and a 6 per cent gain in equity benchmark Nifty 50.
Tech Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q1FY26 consolidated profit to ₹1,140.6 crore, compared to ₹851.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 2.7 per cent YoY to ₹13,351.2 crore from ₹13,005.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. EBIT jumped 34 per cent YoY to ₹1,477 crore.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.