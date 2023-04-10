Tech rally faces a reckoning ahead of tough earnings season

The fallout from Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse has spurred mixed narratives as to where policy and markets are headed. While worries of a recession are mounting, they’re also stoking optimism that the Fed will be forced to pause its rate-hike campaign, even as the central bank grapples with sticky inflation. US payrolls rose at a firm pace last month with the unemployment rate dropping again near record lows, paving the way for the Fed to increase interest rates at its next meeting.