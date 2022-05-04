Tech rout drags Nasdaq to worst month since 2008

Apple cautioned Thursday that the resurgence of Covid-19 in China threatens to hinder sales by as much as $8 billion in the current quarter. Shares fell 3.7% Friday and have dropped 11% for the year. Last week, Netflix shares tumbled more than 30% in a single session after the earnings report showed the company lost subscribers. Moves in large technology companies can have outsize impacts on major stock indexes due to their higher weighting relative to other stocks.