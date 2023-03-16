Tech stocks appear to be a haven from the banking crisis, for now4 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:49 PM IST
Hopes for a Fed pivot have led to a plunge in government bond yields, supporting the sector
Technology stocks have remained relatively insulated from the turmoil rattling financial markets. How long that lasts is anyone’s guess.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×