Tech stocks appear to be a haven from the banking crisis, for now

The bounce in tech stocks is surprising to some investors, given the spillover risks from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a big lender to venture capitalists and technology startups. The failure of the bank, which underwent a run on deposits, was the second-biggest in U.S. history. Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital Corp., both players in the cryptocurrency industry, also failed in recent days. The crisis in confidence crossed the Atlantic on Wednesday when Credit Suisse Group AG shares plumbed new lows.