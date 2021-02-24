Tech stocks bounce back as rate fears ease

The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 0.5% Tuesday after falling as much as 4% earlier in the day. The index, which led the 2020 market bounceback from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its concentration in shares of technology, biotechnology and other firms promising to grow faster than the economy, has fallen 4.5% since Feb. 12.

