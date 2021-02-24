Tech stocks bounce back as rate fears ease

Tech stocks bounce back as rate fears ease5 min read . 02:29 PM IST
- Swings highlight a shift in investor appetite to real-economy sectors such as banks
Tech stocks rebounded from an early swoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged anew to support the economic recovery by keeping interest rates low, easing concerns about the impact of rising rates on the monthslong rally in major U.S. indexes.
The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 0.5% Tuesday after falling as much as 4% earlier in the day. The index, which led the 2020 market bounceback from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its concentration in shares of technology, biotechnology and other firms promising to grow faster than the economy, has fallen 4.5% since Feb. 12.
