Tech stocks face new blow as strong dollar threatens earnings

In the past, investors have sometimes been willing to look past fluctuations in the currency market because other factors, like a growing economy, have helped offset the drag from a strong dollar. For instance, the dollar soared in 2014 after investors bet the Federal Reserve would soon resume raising interest rates for the first time since the global financial crisis. U.S. stocks nevertheless finished the year higher, too. The reason the dollar was surging was because the U.S. economy—unlike economies in the eurozone and Japan—was looking strong enough for the Fed to consider raising rates from near zero. A robust economy typically makes for good corporate profits.