Tech stocks led the market rally. Now they’re falling behind
A year after the US stock market’s coronavirus-induced selloff, investors are trying to assess what comes next
One year ago, the US stock market bottomed out, with the S&P 500 hitting its trough after a 34% plunge in just 23 trading days.
At the time, few could have imagined the recovery that the market has seen, including 34 record-highs for the index since last year’s low. Despite a global pandemic that has killed nearly 550,000 people in the US, eliminated millions of jobs and restricted economic activity, stock indexes have risen to new highs.
