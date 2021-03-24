Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tech stocks led the market rally. Now they’re falling behind

Tech stocks led the market rally. Now they’re falling behind

Rising yields increase the value of current earnings relative to future ones
3 min read . 04:32 PM IST James Benedict,Caitlin McCabe, The Wall Street Journal

A year after the US stock market’s coronavirus-induced selloff, investors are trying to assess what comes next

One year ago, the US stock market bottomed out, with the S&P 500 hitting its trough after a 34% plunge in just 23 trading days.

At the time, few could have imagined the recovery that the market has seen, including 34 record-highs for the index since last year’s low. Despite a global pandemic that has killed nearly 550,000 people in the US, eliminated millions of jobs and restricted economic activity, stock indexes have risen to new highs.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.