OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tech stocks lose $1.6 trillion in worst streak since September

The Nasdaq 100 Index is wrapping up a third straight week of declines that has shaved off $1.6 trillion in market value from high-flying technology stocks amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark saw some relief in early Friday trading in New York, but it’s still on track for a 3.2% drop in the week, which would mark the longest streak of declines since September. The index edged 0.2% higher at 9:45 a.m.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Companies including software company Okta Inc. and DocuSign Inc. were among top falling stocks, accumulating over 20% in declines in the past three weeks, while other non-tech components of the Nasdaq 100, such as Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. also declined.

A spike in U.S. Treasury yields and the prospect of higher inflation has unsettled the stock market and helped trigger a sell off in the index, which advanced nearly 50% in 2020.

For Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab, while growth prospects for tech stocks remain largely unchanged, a reckoning was long in the making.

“Tech has basically been the leading sector for a decade," he said. “Without a doubt the sector looks inflated, and it had the most room to give up, especially now that people are concerned about inflation."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout