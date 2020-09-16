Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tech stocks most 'crowded trade' of all time: BAML survey
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Neil Catania works on the floor of the NYSE during the IPO of Chinese electric carmaker XPeng, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in New York. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (AP)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Neil Catania works on the floor of the NYSE during the IPO of Chinese electric carmaker XPeng, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in New York. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (AP)

Tech stocks most 'crowded trade' of all time: BAML survey

1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2020, 12:31 PM IST Reuters

Institutional investors are ‘rotating’ into cyclical stocks and not ‘chasing’ momentum since the rally from March lows, while a majority now say there's a new bull market compared to one-quarter in May, the survey found

NEW YORK : Too many investors have piled into U.S. technology stocks, making the sector the most "crowded trade" of all time and difficult to unwind, while a tech bubble is the biggest risk after an expected second wave from the COVID-19 pandemic, a BofA Securities survey of fund managers said on Tuesday.

Institutional investors are "rotating" into cyclical stocks and not "chasing" momentum since the rally from March lows, while a majority now say there's a new bull market compared to one-quarter in May, the survey found.

A credible COVID-19 vaccine will most likely trigger higher bond yields, 41% of respondents said in the survey conducted Sept. 3 through Sept. 10, while 37% said they expect a vaccine announcement in the first quarter of 2021.

There were 199 respondents to the global survey and 90 who responded to a regional survey, Bank of America said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout