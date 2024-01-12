Tech stocks power market to new high
IT stocks are set to join the rally with banking stocks after a year of underperformance, contributing to the Nifty's gains.
Mumbai: The Nifty and Sensex broke out of a two-week range to hit record highs on Friday, after beaten-down tech stocks rose the most in almost three-and-a-half years on hopes that rate cuts in developed economies would increase software spends by companies located there. The outlook for equities remains bullish, with IT stocks set to join the rally with banking stocks after a year of underperformance.
