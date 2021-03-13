Tech stocks volatility roller coaster is back at pandemic-crash level

Tesla Inc. is down 21% from its high in late January, despite a 16% rebound this week. Apple Inc. posted its fourth weekly drop in five weeks, and streaming giant Netflix Inc. fell in three out of the last four weeks. That’s pushed a measure of 10-day realized volatility in the Nasdaq 100 toward 40, close to price swings in the Russell Microcap Index, where half the constituents had no earnings in the past year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}