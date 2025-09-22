TechD Cybersecurity share price makes stellar debut, lists at ₹366.70 on NSE SME — 90% premium over IPO price

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Listing: TechD Cybersecurity share price made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today, September 22. TechD Cybersecurity share price listed at ₹366.70 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90 per cent ( ₹173.70) over its issue price of ₹193.

Advertisement

TechD Cybersecurity SME IPO met Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹210 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹403 — translating to a premium of 108.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price band.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Details TechD Cybersecurity marked a successful debut on the NSE SME platform on September 22, 2025, following the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO, which opened on September 15 and closed on September 17, had its allotments finalised on September 18.

The TechD Cybersecurity IPO was a book-built issue of ₹38.99 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 20 lakh shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The issue came in a lot size of 600 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹2,31,600 (two lots) at the upper end of the price band.

Advertisement

Investor interest was overwhelming, with the issue subscribed 718.30 times overall. Retail investors applied 726.06 times their quota, non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 1,279.03 times, and qualified institutional buyers applied 284.17 times. Prior to the main issue, the company also raised ₹11.09 crore from anchor investors on September 12.

TechD Cybersecurity plans to deploy the net proceeds from the IPO toward investment in human resources, capital expenditure for establishing a Global Security Operation Centre (GSOC) in Ahmedabad, and general corporate purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager, while Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the market maker for the company.

Advertisement

About TechD Cybersecurity Established in January 2017, TechDefence Labs Solutions Limited is a cybersecurity firm dedicated to protecting digital assets for organisations across the globe. The company delivers comprehensive end-to-end cybersecurity services, enabling enterprises to safeguard their operations in an increasingly digital environment.

TechDefence Labs offers a diverse portfolio of services, including Managed Security Services (MSSP), Cyber Program Management, Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT), Compliance Services, Specialised Cybersecurity Solutions, and Staff Augmentation, catering to a wide range of client requirements.

The company’s advanced solutions support prominent clients such as Adani Group, Zensar Technologies, Astral Limited, Kedia Capital, 1 Cyber Valley, ETO GRUPPE Technologies GmbH, and IQM Corporation, enhancing their cyber resilience and security posture.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.