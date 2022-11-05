Technical Outlook: Nifty getting ready for all-time high

Bank Nifty has been consolidating in the 40800-41800 band for many days, but there are no signs of weakness. If it takes out the 41800 level, then we can expect a move towards the 42500/43000 level. While, if it slips below the 40800 level, then 40400/40000 are the next support levels.

