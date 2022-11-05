Technical Outlook: Nifty getting ready for all-time high

Technical Outlook: Nifty getting ready for all-time high2 min read . 12:08 PM IST
- Nifty managed to close above horizontal resistance of 18,100, which has opened the door for a journey toward an all-time high
Indian equity market has shown a strong rally in the last hour of Friday trading session and successfully closed above 18,100. The Bank Nifty has also shown strength but is facing resistance at around 41500 levels. So, Nifty was the winner in the race.
The global market showed some strength after the FOMC outcome and finished the day with 400 points gain. But investors still draw conflicting conclusions about what the latest payroll numbers mean for future US Fed rate hikes. A cooling off of the dollar index and some recovery in the US market in Friday's trading session may lift sentiment.
On the global front, the outcome of the midterm elections in the USA will be important triggers, whereas US inflation numbers and job data will be critical factors. On the domestic front, the market will react to the last batch of Q2 earnings from companies like State Bank of India, BPCL, Coal India Ltd, Divi's Lab, Tata Motors, Eicher Motor, Apollo Hospital, M&M and IIP numbers.
Apart from this, the institutional flows are playing a vital role because foreign investors have shown their interest in the Indian equity market by buying more than ₹10,000 over the past week. However, domestic institutional investors were the sellers.
Technically, Nifty managed to close above horizontal resistance of 18,100, which has opened the door for a journey toward an all-time high. On an immediate basis, 18350 is an intermediate hurdle. On the downside, 18000–17950 is an immediate demand zone, while 17800 is a sacrosanct support level.
Bank Nifty has been consolidating in the 40800-41800 band for many days, but there are no signs of weakness. If it takes out the 41800 level, then we can expect a move towards the 42500/43000 level. While, if it slips below the 40800 level, then 40400/40000 are the next support levels.
If we look at the derivative data, then long exposure of FIIs in index futures is at 58%, while the put-call ratio is at 1.12; both are still not showing overbought territory.
(Author is Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart. Views and recommendations made above are those of individual analyst or broking companies, and not of Mint)
