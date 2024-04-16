Technical pick: Anand Rathi forecasts near-term upside potential for this small-cap stock
As Patel Engineering share price today is ₹59.50 per share, the brokerage is expecting around 15 per cent upside in the scrip.
Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has chosen small-cap company Patel Engineering as its monthly stock pick. Vijay Kedia backed stock has experienced a decline from ₹64.90 to ₹59.50 per share year-to-date (YTD), marking a decrease of approximately 8.32 per cent during this period.
