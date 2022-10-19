Technical pick by Anand Rathi: Patel Engineering shares are one of the beaten down stocks in 2022. The engineering stock has slipped from ₹31.60 to ₹21.85 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, shedding around 30 per cent in this time. However, Anand Rathi stock research team believes that the stock is out of its base building mode and it is now ready to give strong upside. Anand Rathi research report has given 'buy' tag to the small-cap stock with near term target of ₹24.50 apiece. As Patel Engineering share price today is ₹21.85 per share, the brokerage is expecting around 12 per cent upside in the scrip.

