Technical pick: Vaishali Parekh suggests this healthcare stock to buy this week
Dr Reddy's shares was trading 1.29 per cent higher on Thursday, June 7. The stock closed at ₹5,899.40 per share, against previous close at ₹5,824 on Wednesday.
Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher's, Vaishali Parekh who is Vice President - Technical Research has suggested healthcare stock Dr Reddy's Lab to buy this week. Parekh has set the target price of the healthcare stock at ₹6,500, sees an upside potential of 10.73 per cent.
