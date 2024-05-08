Technical stock picks for May: Nirmal Bang likes IEX, City Union Bank – here's why
Nirmal Bang suggests Nifty may trade between 22,000 and 23,000 in May amid volatile conditions. Technical analysis shows resistance at 22,700 and support at 22,200. Stock picks for May are IEX and CUB, with potential upmoves in near term.
The Indian market gained by 1.24% in April due to strong local fund buying, according to a report by Nirmal Bang. Domestic funds took advantage of March's correction to invest excess cash and continued buying in April, counteracting foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) selling.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started