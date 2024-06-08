Technical stock picks: Vaishali Parekh recommends THESE two stocks to buy, eyes over 15% potential upside on TP
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd is bullish on Tata Motors and GHCL and sees an upside potential of over 15 per cent.
Buy or sell stocks: Extending gains into the third consecutive session, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended at their fresh closing highs in the previous session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on the repo rates and policy stance while revising the gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for FY25 upwards.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started