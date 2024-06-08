Buy or sell stocks: Extending gains into the third consecutive session, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended at their fresh closing highs in the previous session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on the repo rates and policy stance while revising the gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for FY25 upwards.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!