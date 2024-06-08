Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 07 2024 15:56:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.95 4.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.45 5.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.10 0.76%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 829.90 1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.35 2.95%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Technical stock picks: Vaishali Parekh recommends THESE two stocks to buy, eyes over 15% potential upside on TP
BackBack

Technical stock picks: Vaishali Parekh recommends THESE two stocks to buy, eyes over 15% potential upside on TP

Nikita Prasad

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd is bullish on Tata Motors and GHCL and sees an upside potential of over 15 per cent.

Stock recommendations: Tata Motors and HCL have key upside potential, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Stock recommendations: Tata Motors and HCL have key upside potential, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks: Extending gains into the third consecutive session, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended at their fresh closing highs in the previous session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on the repo rates and policy stance while revising the gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for FY25 upwards.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Jun 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue