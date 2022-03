As markets pick up momentum in their recovery path from their late-February and early-March steep selloff - a shockwave fueled due to Russia's Ukraine invasion, Maithan Alloys is set to witness strong bullish movement as stock is expected to rise up to Rs2,000-mark. Ventura Securities is upbeat on Maithan Alloys and has given a buy target.

On Monday, Maithan Alloys tracked positive broader markets and clocked a new 52 week high of Rs1366.25 apiece on BSE before correcting. At around 2.06 pm, the stock was performing at Rs1319.75 apiece up by Rs34.90 or 2.72%.

The stock stood at Rs1284.85 apiece on Friday last week on BSE.

So far today, Maithan Alloys stock has skyrocketed by more than 6% on the Sensex-led exchange.

Bharat Gala, President - Technical Research, Ventura Securities has set a possible target of Rs1,600-2,000 apiece on Maithan Alloys.

Taking into consideration Friday's price level and Ventura Securities target price, Maithan Alloy is expected to rise in the range of 24-56% going forward.

Gala says, "If the stock price corrects downwards the buy levels are (1169-1088)-1023-(957-920)."

Meanwhile, he provided a stop loss of Rs875 apiece to be observed in the trade.

As per Gala, Maithan Alloy stock picked up momentum from 530 (March 2021) to 1255 (Aug 21), making a series of higher bottoms. Further, a technical correction in the form of profit booking followed and the stock made a low of 907 on Nov 21. Meanwhile, from Aug 21 to March 22 the stock traded in a range of 900 to 1250 Price Zone.

However, recently the stock gave Range breakouts & made a high of 1300 accompanied by supportive volumes.

"The MACD, Aroon Up/Down, & Demand Index Indicator suggest a possible up move. 200 DMA is continuously in rising Mode & after Aug 21 the Price always took the support of 200 DMA," Gala said.

That said, on Maithan Alloys, Gala said, "the possible targets are 1600-2000."

