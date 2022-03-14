Technical stock picks: Ventura securities sees strong upside in Maithan Alloys

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maithan Alloys is set to witness strong bullish movement as stock is expected to rise up to Rs2,000-mark. Ventura Securities is upbeat on Maithan Alloys and has given a buy target.
As markets pick up momentum in their recovery path from their late-February and early-March steep selloff - a shockwave fueled due to Russia's Ukraine invasion, Maithan Alloys is set to witness strong bullish movement as stock is expected to rise up to Rs2,000-mark. Ventura Securities is upbeat on Maithan Alloys and has given a buy target.
On Monday, Maithan Alloys tracked positive broader markets and clocked a new 52 week high of Rs1366.25 apiece on BSE before correcting. At around 2.06 pm, the stock was performing at Rs1319.75 apiece up by Rs34.90 or 2.72%.
The stock stood at Rs1284.85 apiece on Friday last week on BSE.
So far today, Maithan Alloys stock has skyrocketed by more than 6% on the Sensex-led exchange.
Bharat Gala, President - Technical Research, Ventura Securities has set a possible target of Rs1,600-2,000 apiece on Maithan Alloys.
Taking into consideration Friday's price level and Ventura Securities target price, Maithan Alloy is expected to rise in the range of 24-56% going forward.
Gala says, "If the stock price corrects downwards the buy levels are (1169-1088)-1023-(957-920)."
Meanwhile, he provided a stop loss of Rs875 apiece to be observed in the trade.
As per Gala, Maithan Alloy stock picked up momentum from 530 (March 2021) to 1255 (Aug 21), making a series of higher bottoms. Further, a technical correction in the form of profit booking followed and the stock made a low of 907 on Nov 21. Meanwhile, from Aug 21 to March 22 the stock traded in a range of 900 to 1250 Price Zone.
However, recently the stock gave Range breakouts & made a high of 1300 accompanied by supportive volumes.
"The MACD, Aroon Up/Down, & Demand Index Indicator suggest a possible up move. 200 DMA is continuously in rising Mode & after Aug 21 the Price always took the support of 200 DMA," Gala said.
That said, on Maithan Alloys, Gala said, "the possible targets are 1600-2000."
