Technical view: Will Nifty be able to hit new highs this week?4 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 09:55 AM IST
- Stock market outlook: Nifty is getting closer to a record high as the global markets are rebounding
Thanks to the rally on Friday, which was supported by a significant increase in the global markets, Nifty ends another week with respectable gains. Lower than-projected US inflation data led to a dramatic decrease in US bond yields and the dollar index, which fueled a robust surge throughout global share markets. The Nifty ends at a fresh 52-week high, and Bank Nifty ends at a fresh all-time high, but the broader market underperformed last week; in fact, the midcap and smallcap indices both registered losses.