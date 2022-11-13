Technical view: Will Nifty be able to hit new highs this week?

Amidst a rebound in international markets, the Nifty is getting closer to its all-time high; its previous all-time high was 18604 on October 21. The Indian equity markets are constantly receiving funding from FIIs, and Friday marked their 11th straight trading session of purchases. As US bond yields and the dollar index decline, they might assist in the market reaching a new record high. Last week saw notable strength for the rupee as well. The sentiment will continue to be driven by the movement of the world markets. The market will be keeping an eye on our domestic inflation statistics.